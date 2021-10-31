Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover Motorsports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover Motorsports alerts:

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,831. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Dover Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.