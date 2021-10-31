Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the September 30th total of 65,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $14.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGNS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

