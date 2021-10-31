Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $$7.42 during trading on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRXGF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

