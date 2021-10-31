Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF remained flat at $$7.42 during trading on Friday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRXGF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.