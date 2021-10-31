Drep [new] (DREP) Price Reaches $0.63 on Top Exchanges

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $25.25 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00048986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00230646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.52 or 0.00096665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

