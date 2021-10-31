Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,717 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Duddell Street Acquisition were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth $89,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition during the second quarter worth $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $145,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duddell Street Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duddell Street Acquisition alerts:

Duddell Street Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76.

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duddell Street Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.