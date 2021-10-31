Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) is Bruce & Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Bruce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 5.5% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $28,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

