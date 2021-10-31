Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

