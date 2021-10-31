DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in October

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the September 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 401,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 40,890 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 59,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,959. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

