Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $100.00 at Summit Insights

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective boosted by Summit Insights from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Summit Insights currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.55.

NYSE:DT opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

