e-Money Trading Down 1.2% This Week (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. e-Money has a total market cap of $17.68 million and $666,502.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

