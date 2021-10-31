Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Short Interest Update

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EAXR stock remained flat at $$3.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 269. Ealixir has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

About Ealixir

EALIXIR Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web.

