Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.00 EPS.

NYSE:EMN opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

