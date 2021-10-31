Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 482,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,410,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 938,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

