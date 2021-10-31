Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 212,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NYSE:ETY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $14.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
