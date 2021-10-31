eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a positive rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.35. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,312 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 331,227 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 282.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in eBay by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in eBay by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 157,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 39,178 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.