eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $91.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $79.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a positive rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Shares of EBAY opened at $76.72 on Thursday. eBay has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,998 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,419. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

