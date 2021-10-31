Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $22,928,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $23,047,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edify Acquisition by 716.6% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,059,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,760,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,507,000. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAC stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

