EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:EDTX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDTX opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 10.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $675,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $461,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.