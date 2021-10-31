Efinity Token Price Reaches $0.98 (EFI)

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. One Efinity Token coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001633 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $53.92 million and approximately $45.61 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00224342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00096227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

EFI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.