Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.77 and last traded at C$10.83. 172,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 555,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 111.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.25.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

