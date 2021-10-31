Elitium (EUM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $206,111.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00006438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $109.29 million and approximately $206,111.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00224916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004326 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.