Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $57,630.49 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $57,630.49 and $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.92 or 0.06998695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00088631 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

