Ellipsis Price Tops $0.53 on Exchanges (EPS)

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $236.14 million and $50.19 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00048902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00231161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096350 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis (EPS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 526,671,823 coins and its circulating supply is 444,632,482 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.