Elrond One Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.86 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $258.35 or 0.00425989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $79.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00103303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000662 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00047443 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001542 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,648,086 coins and its circulating supply is 19,664,409 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

