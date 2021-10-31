EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-7.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.80-9.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.53 billion.EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.950-$7.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson lifted their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:EME traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 258,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,640. EMCOR Group has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.74.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 66,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

