Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.