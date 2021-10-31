Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a growth of 57.4% from the September 30th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

NYSE DAVA opened at $158.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 152.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $159.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

