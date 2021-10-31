Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXK. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,433. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $860.82 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.15 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.