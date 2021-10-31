Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Receives C$7.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

TSE EDR traded down C$0.20 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 338,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,754. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of C$4.04 and a 12-month high of C$9.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.74.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$51.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

