Endesa’s (ELEZY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ELEZY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ELEZY stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

