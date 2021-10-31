Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.15

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16, with a volume of 11306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.89 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enel Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $39,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

