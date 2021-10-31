Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Stock Position Reduced by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.50% of Energizer worth $14,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Energizer by 9.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 280.54 and a beta of 1.19. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.14 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Several analysts have commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman purchased 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.