ENN Energy Holdings Limited (XNGSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.5492 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XNGSY. CLSA downgraded ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

