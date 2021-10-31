Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora Sells 19,000 Shares

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

