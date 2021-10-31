Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $232.41

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $232.41 and last traded at $231.86, with a volume of 22923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.80, for a total value of $6,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Enphase Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 21,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 53,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 9,974.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

