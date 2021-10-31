Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Raised to $247.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $247.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.79 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.99.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $231.63 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.70 and a 200 day moving average of $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 201.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total transaction of $1,379,011.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,695 shares of company stock worth $20,276,137. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 119,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $740,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

