EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) is Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Birch Run Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. EnPro Industries accounts for approximately 8.9% of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $10,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPO traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.66. The stock had a trading volume of 38,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.41 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

