Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:GMVHF opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. Entain has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

