Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total value of $193,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock worth $12,091,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $140.93. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.20.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.