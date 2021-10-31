EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after acquiring an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $673.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $548.55. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.83 and a 52 week high of $674.81. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.