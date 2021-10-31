Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in October

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the September 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $25.00. 31,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

