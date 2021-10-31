Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMD has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.36.

AMD opened at $120.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock worth $44,036,202 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

