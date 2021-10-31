Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Independent Bank Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

INDB opened at $84.50 on Friday. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.