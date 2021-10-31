Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

OC opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

