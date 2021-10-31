Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETRN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Equitrans Midstream worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

