Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $12,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

