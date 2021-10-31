EUNO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,612.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. EUNO has a total market cap of $11.50 million and approximately $2,612.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.94 or 0.00562265 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,357,444,626 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

