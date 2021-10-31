Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 159.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

