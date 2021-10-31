Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 41.62% and a negative net margin of 93.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

NYSE EB traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,544. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $92,559.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.