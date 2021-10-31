Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Acquired by Broad Bay Capital Management LP

Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up approximately 5.3% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.86% of Everbridge worth $45,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,296,000 after acquiring an additional 254,226 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after acquiring an additional 124,017 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.40.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total transaction of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $159.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

