Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $70,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C John Wilder purchased 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 115,261 shares of company stock worth $7,263,761. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

